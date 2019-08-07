Thunderstorms are likely north of Milwaukee and Madison from late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, with a slight risk of severe storms, according to forecasters.
Strong winds and large hail are the main threat in the area north of a line from Spring Green to Fond du Lac from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
There is a chance for storms, but not severe weather, south of that line.
Generally quiet weather will follow, with just a small chance for storms Saturday afternoon and evening and again Monday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 10 percent chance for showers and storms after 5 p.m., growing to 40 percent overnight, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and an overnight low around 62, and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 77 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 56, Friday should be another gorgeous day with sunny skies, a high near 78 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Saturday after 1 p.m. into Saturday night, Sunday before 1 p.m., and Monday into Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday through Tuesday, with highs near 79, 81, 82 and 80, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 58, 63, 63 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a late day storm possible north of Madison Wednesday, a few showers and storms Wednesday evening, an isolated afternoon shower or storm Saturday, a few showers and storms Saturday evening and night, and a possible isolated shower or storm Sunday.
Tsaparis forecasts highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s, and lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies over the next week.
Nationally, storm-weary residents in the central Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley won’t see any relief as more rounds of heavy, drenching storms are on tap, AccuWeather reported in this news release.
The weather pattern from midweek into the start of the upcoming weekend will become stagnant, with a boundary separating pleasant air across the Midwest from heat and humidity across the Deep South and southern Plains serving as the train tracks along which thunderstorm complexes are forecast to ride.
By the time the weather pattern finally shifts during the second half of the weekend, most locations from eastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma into southwestern Missouri and northern Arkansas will have received 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some areas seeing double-digit totals.
Record-breaking flooding caused catastrophic economic losses in the Mississippi Valley from this spring into the beginning of the summer, and many river gauges on the Mississippi only recently fell below flood stage.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 83 at 4:12 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 6, set in 1947.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 66 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 6, set in 1992.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.31 inches, 0.48 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 12.24 inches, 2.69 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 28.05 inches, 6.67 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 6 is 3.18 inches in 1935.