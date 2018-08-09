Parts of southern Wisconsin could see severe thunderstorms later Thursday, with isolated gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain possible, according to forecasters.
A few storms may become strong to severe Thursday afternoon and early evening south of a line from Racine to Waukesha to Watertown to Sauk City, the National Weather Service said.
Spotters may be needed if severe storms develop, the Weather Service said, adding that its Milwaukee radar is down through Saturday, so it will appreciate any additional ground reports with any storms over that period.
In Madison on Thursday and overnight into Friday, there’s a 60 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after 5 p.m. and before 11 p.m., with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop. Skies should be mostly sunny Thursday and partly cloudy overnight, with a high near 87 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 miles per hour in the morning, and a low round 63.
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and northeast winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 62, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 81 and calm wind becoming north winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 64, Sunday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance for showers and storms before 1 p.m., sunny skies, a high near 81 and calm wind becoming east winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service expects quiet weather early next week, with just a 20 percent chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 81, 81 and 79, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 62, 63 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a warm, and humid Thursday with a few showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening, then quiet weather into next week, with a shower or storm possible Tuesday night and a few showers and storms possible Wednesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly to partly sunny Friday through Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, mostly to partly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny next Thursday, with highs near 86, 82, 84, 84, 84, 85, 78 and 77, and overnight lows around 63, 62, 63, 61, 64, 65, 56 and 56.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 82 at 3:18 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 96 for Aug. 8, set in 1894.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 60 at 2:45 a.m., the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 44 for Aug. 8, set in 1976.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.17 inches, 0.08 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 9.96 inches, 0.15 inches above normal. The 2018 total stayed at 26.8 inches, 5.16 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 8 is 4.96 inches in 1906.