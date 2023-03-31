The National Weather Service has placed parts of Rock, Dane and Jefferson counties are under a tornado warning until 8:15 p.m. Friday. That includes areas such as Janesville, Milton, Stoughton, Evansville and Edgerton.

The line of storms is racing through at about 60 mph, News3 Chief Meteorologist Gary Cannalte said just before 7:45 p.m. The storm is expected to move northeast to the Johnson Creek area within 30 minutes.

Most of southern Wisconsin was placed under a tornado watch Friday afternoon by the National Weather Service. That watch is expected to last until 10 p.m tonight.

The Weather Service issued the tornado watch just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, with southern Wisconsin at the top of a wide swath of counties under the watch area that extended southwest into Texas. More than 28 million people are under tornado watches as of Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected to move east to northeast across with heavy rain. While major flooding is not considered a risk, the Weather Service is cautioning river levels could rise in the coming days.

There's risk for severe storms in the counties surrounding the Wisconsin-Illinois border, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 94. The greatest risk will be from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, with potential for large hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Few tornadoes will be possible. A watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been declared for Vernon County, and just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, WKOW27 Meteorologist Max Tsaparis tweeted that tornadoes were touching down in eastern Iowa as part of a storm system headed for southwestern Wisconsin in the coming hours.

Here they come. Confirmed tornadoes on the ground in eastern Iowa heading for SW Wisconsin in the next few hours. Please be safe! #wiwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/XapBB5HVvK — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) March 31, 2023

The Dane County Airport announced it was powering down its "Flight of Lights" program tonight in anticipation of dangerous weather.

A large tornado struck Little Rock, Arkansas Friday afternoon.

Photos: Epic storms that have hit the Madison area Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984 Barns destroyed in 1998 Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973 Storm downs trees in 2006 High winds uproot tree in 2003 Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003 Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005 Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005 Branch breaks through wall in 2006 Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010 Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm Bicyclist battles snow storm in 2013 Snowfall sets a record on Jan. 30, 2013 Crews clean up fallen trees in 2014 Heavy rains cause flooding in 2014 Overnight storm downs utility pole in 2014 High winds damage road sign in 2016 Snow storm slows Beltline traffic in 2016 Student clears sidewalk after January 2017 storm Storm clouds loom over area in May 2017 Highway 14 bridge washed out in 2018 Flooding in Tenney Park in 2018