Parade of storms for central US into late December starts with system to hit Wisconsin on Thursday

A parade of storms will move across the central U.S. through Christmas, starting with the next system to hit Wisconsin on Thursday, according to forecasters.
The good news with the pattern flow that will bring the storms is it also will prevent bitter cold from flowing into the area, AccuWeather reported.
The storm systems are expected to hit every two to four days across the central and eastern US for the next couple of weeks, AccuWeather said.
The late-week storm could mean rain and snow for the Madison area and 1 to 2 inches of snow to the north from around Reedsburg and Wisconsin Dells east to Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, the National Weather Service said, adding that the snow may change to drizzle or freezing drizzle before ending Thursday evening.
The next storm Sunday-Thursday will be south of Wisconsin, likely delivering a swath of snow and wintry mix that includes some ice over portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas, then Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia, and then the mid-Atlantic coast and New England, where moisture from the Atlantic Ocean can be a big factor in the amount of precipitation.
"This far out, the track and strength of the storm are uncertain, but these will be determining factors for how far north snow and ice fall over the Central states and how close to the coast wintry precipitation occurs in the East," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers said in a statement.
Most likely, this weather system will create trouble with snow and ice over a rather narrow zone as it moves it along from the central to eastern U.S., Bowers stated.
Additional storms are likely to follow over portions of the central and eastern states every few days leading up to Christmas and perhaps right into the start of 2020.
"The pattern looks loaded with storms, but not every storm will bring widespread snow," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "While one storm in the pattern may bring rain to many locations, the next storm may find just enough cold air for a substantial amount of snow."
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 17 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chill values of zero to 10.
After an overnight low around 14, there’s a 40% chance for snow after 7 a.m. Thursday, mixing with drizzle after 2 p.m., under cloudy skies, with a high near 39 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph.
Chances for precipitation continue at 20% Thursday night in the form of drizzle and snow before 7 p.m., and rain between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.; 30% Friday and Friday night in the form of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., rain after 3 p.m., then rain and snow again; 40% Saturday and Saturday night in the form of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then snow; and 20% for snow Monday through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 38, falling to around 26, 21, 27 and 26, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 30, 36, 13, 13 and 17.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light snow mix on Thursday, especially north of Madison totaling up to an inch; a few late day sprinkles or flurries possible on Friday; a light snow mix possible on Saturday; and a chance for snow Monday.
Tsaparis said temperatures will go from chilly Wednesday to warmer into Saturday, then chilly again, with highs peaking at 39 Friday and lows bottoming out at 7 on Sunday.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 20 at 1:48 a.m., 12 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 10, set in 2015.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 7 at 11:59 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 10, set in 1919.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.08 inches, 0.62 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.94 inches of precipitation, 11.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 10 is 1.34 inches, set in 1970.
Officially, 0.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 0.3 inches, 3.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 16 inches, 7.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 10 is 12.7 inches, set in 1970.
