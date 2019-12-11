Parade of storms for central US into late December starts with system to hit Wisconsin on Thursday

Most likely, this weather system will create trouble with snow and ice over a rather narrow zone as it moves it along from the central to eastern U.S., Bowers stated.

Additional storms are likely to follow over portions of the central and eastern states every few days leading up to Christmas and perhaps right into the start of 2020.

"The pattern looks loaded with storms, but not every storm will bring widespread snow," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "While one storm in the pattern may bring rain to many locations, the next storm may find just enough cold air for a substantial amount of snow."

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 17 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chill values of zero to 10.

After an overnight low around 14, there’s a 40% chance for snow after 7 a.m. Thursday, mixing with drizzle after 2 p.m., under cloudy skies, with a high near 39 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}