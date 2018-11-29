Drivers should take more time getting to work Thursday morning after light snow overnight made for slippery going on untreated roads.
Madison salt trucks were out Wednesday night, putting salt on the 32 main routes, but with only an inch of snow, residential areas were not treated, except for sand on hills, curves and at intersections.
Highways throughout southern Wisconsin had slippery spots, according to the state travel map.
The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance for freezing drizzle Thursday night across far south-central and southeast Wisconsin, along and south of a line from Mineral Point to Janesville to Racine.
Another round of mixed precipitation could hit early Saturday, with freezing rain causing slippery roads and hazardous travel.
Mixed precipitation is expected to turn to all rain Saturday, with over an inch of rain possible in Madison.
"Rainfall Friday night into the weekend may cause some area rivers to rise to around bank full," the Weather Service said.
Rain reverts back to snow Sunday night, but no accumulation is forecast yet.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the upcoming work and school week should be dry, with partly sunny skies on Monday, mostly cloudy on Tuesday, partly sunny on Wednesday and mostly sunny next Thursday.
Borremans said highs should run from 34 on Thursday to the upper 30s Friday through Sunday.
Monday's high should be around freezing (32), then drop to the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday, climbing back to 30 next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 28 was 9 degrees below normal and 34 degrees below the record high of 62 for Nov. 28, set in 1998.
The low of 19 was 4 degrees below normal and 33 degrees above the record low of 14 below for the date, set in 1887.
The airport recorded 0.08 of an inch of precipitation up to midnight, putting the November precipitation (rain and melted snow) total at 1.69 inches, 0.54 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 28 was 1.02 inches in 1987.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.51 inches of precipitation, 4.75 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.54 inches of precipitation, 15.96 inches above normal.
The precipitation on Wednesday came down as an inch of snow, putting the November, fall and snow season (since July 1) total at 3.3 inches.
The record snowfall on Nov. 28 was 5.4 inches in 1911.