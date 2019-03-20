Extensive flooding across Wisconsin this month has caused over $1 million in public infrastructure damage and associated costs, according to state emergency management officials.

The latest report from the State Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday showed about $455,000 in damage to roads and bridges.

About $250,000 has been spent so far on debris removal and another $233,000 on emergency protective work, including sandbagging and pumping.

In Brown County, 37 homes have been condemned in Green Bay, while people in Plover, Lodi, the town of Dodge in Trempealeau County and Waubeka still aren't being allowed back to their homes.

Ice jams and flooding is still happening in various parts of the state, with Berlin residents worried about the rising Fox River and ice jams taking place on streams in Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Trempealeau Counties.

One good sign indicating rivers are receding is there are no rivers in a major flood stage at this time, all having dropped below that stage at gauges watched by the National Weather Service.

Moderate flooding is still going on for a half-dozen rivers, including the Trempealeau River at Dodge, the Fox River north section, the Manitowoc River and parts of the Pecatonica, Rock, Crawfish and Milwaukee Rivers.

Minor flooding continues on parts of the Kickapoo, Black, Mississippi, Wolf, Baraboo, Rock, Sheboygan, Fox (south) and Sugar Rivers.

In Columbus, the Highway 16/60 bridge over the Crawfish River remains closed and will stay that way until the bridge can be inspected, which should take place in the next day or two, according to the city's emergency operations center.

The weather should be conducive to water receding, with only a couple of small chances for rain, and possible a rain/snow/freezing rain mix later in the weekend.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Wednesday afternoon: A 30 percent chance of scattered showers between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., high near 47.

Wednesday night: Cloudy, low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing, high near 49.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 29.

Friday: Sunny, high near 44.

Friday night: Clear, low around 23.

Saturday: Sunny, high near 49.

Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 3 a.m., low around 32. No accumulating precipitation is in the forecast.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain, high near 49.

Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow to 1 a.m., then snow after 1 a.m., low around 26. No accumulating precipitation is in the forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 21.

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 44.