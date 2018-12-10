A rather nice week of weather in Madison is only expected to be interrupted by a mix of winter precipitation on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said chances are 50-50 to see snow, freezing rain, and rain on Wednesday, but no forecasts of accumulating precipitation have been made.
We should see sunshine and highs in the 30s both before and after mid-week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 22.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 30.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 2 p.m., then rain and snow showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain after 4 p.m., high near 36.
- Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of rain or freezing rain before 11 p.m., then snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., low around 30.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high near 37.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., then snow after 9 p.m., low around 28.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m., partly sunny, high near 36.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 36.