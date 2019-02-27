There's only one mention of snow in the forecast for Madison in the next six days, but the dominant weather maker will be bone-chilling air.
The National Weather Service said snow chances are good Friday, before the Arctic blast moves in on Sunday, keeping high temperatures in single digits and lows below zero.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around zero. Wind chills in the 5 below to 10 below range.
- Thursday: Mostly cloud, high near 22.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 7.
- Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 29.
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight, low around 15. Up to an inch of snow is possible.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 24.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 3 below.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 9.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 10 below.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 6.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 5 below.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 13.