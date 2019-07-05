Following over a week of hot and humid weather in south-central Wisconsin, relief is only a day away.
Forecasters are calling for a cooler and drier weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s, about 10-15 degrees below what we've seen since June 26.
The National Weather Service said there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon with the high topping out at 82, while 27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier puts the high at 87, also with the chance for storms.
No severe weather is expected, but some areas could experience locally heavy rain.
Heat indices, what it actually feels like with temperature and humidity combined, could reach the mid-90s Friday afternoon.
It all changes on Saturday.
The Weather Service said there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the high topping out at 74 and skies staying mostly cloudy, then we can expect sunshine and 72 on Sunday.
Lindmeier has highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
The new work week should start out on the sunny side with a high in the upper 70s to 80.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with a high of 77, and a 30% chance for the same on Wednesday with a high of 78.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and 74.
The high on the Fourth of July in Madison reached 87, 5 degrees above normal and 15 degrees below the record of 102 on July 4, set in 2012.
The low of 68 was 7 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 44 for the date, set in 1967 and tied in 1972.
The rain gauge at the airport took in 0.14 inches of rain on Friday, bringing the July rainfall total up to 1.44 inches, 0.89 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 4 was 1.39 inches in 1994.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 6.60 inches of rain, 1.51 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 22.41 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.49 inches above normal.