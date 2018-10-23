If you have yard work to do, Wednesday should be the day to do it in Madison.
The weather will turn cloudy and somewhat rainy starting Thursday, but Wednesday should be nice and sunny albeit a little cool.
Rain could stick around through the weekend, but no days are expected to be washouts.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 33.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 51.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 34.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high near 51.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 39.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 50.
- Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 41.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 51.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 50.
- Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 39.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 49.