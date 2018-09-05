The drenching of south-central Wisconsin is soon to be over.
Wednesday's rain is the only rain in the forecast for the next seven days, with cooler and drier air moving into the region, giving beleaguered residents a break from 2 1/2 weeks of showers, storms and flooding.
Flooding still continues on Madison's Isthmus and in counties to the north and west because of rising waters on streams and lakes, with flood warnings posted by the National Weather Service.
There could be brief periods of heavy rain on Wednesday throughout the region, with a chance for flash flooding in low-lying and urban areas.
The Weather Service said Madison could get up to a half-inch of rain on Wednesday with the high temperature only reaching 76.
That's the start of a long stretch of days in the 70s, with less humidity and plenty of sunshine.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said highs in the low to mid-70s are forecast Thursday through Monday, with no rain expected.
Tropical Storm Gordon, which hit the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, was initially expected to be a rainmaker for Wisconsin by Monday, but new forecasts show the low pressure system moving further east of the state.
Sunshine continues Tuesday and next Wednesday, with highs around 80.
Tuesday's high of 87 was 11 degrees above normal and 7 degrees below the record high of 94 for Sept. 4, set in 1925.
The low of 70 was 15 degrees above normal and 35 degrees above the record low of 35 for the date, set in 1974.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 2.11 inches, 1.65 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 4 was 1.81 inches in 1890.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.14 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.86 inches above normal.