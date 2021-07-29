One death reported following severe weather; three tornadoes confirmed

Next 12 Hours
Strong thunderstorms and at least three tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contributed to at least one death.
Quinn R. Boehning, 29, was killed after crashing into a fallen tree and power line on Highway N near the town of Ripon, at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The severe weather began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin, pushing south and east, with the last tornado warning expiring around 2 a.m. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in Jefferson and Waukesha counties early Thursday.
The first touchdown was outside Watertown just after 1 a.m., the Weather Service said, estimating winds at close to 85 mph. The second touched down at 1:15 a.m. just outside the town of Concord in Jefferson County, where wind speeds were estimated at close to 100 mph. Concord sustained the most destruction from the overnight storms, meteorologist Andy Boxell said, with significant damage to trees, roofs and barns.
Two families were displaced, but there were no reports of injuries, Donna Haugom, emergency management director for Jefferson County said.
The third confirmed tornado was just south of Sunset Park in Waukesha, occurring at about 1:30 a.m. with wind speeds close to 85 mph.
Boxell said he would "not at all be surprised" if evidence of more tornadoes is discovered in coming days.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Thursday, which cleared the way for the Wisconsin National Guard to be called up to assist in the cleanup if needed.
“Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” Evers said. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today."
Utility crews worked Thursday to restore service to thousands of power customers who lost service across the state. In all, about 90,000 customers lost electricity at some point overnight.
A time-lapse of last nights #storm moving through Belgium #Wisconsin #lightning @NWSMilwaukee @Livestormchaser @laabsTWC @LindseySlaterTV @Mark_Baden @Rob_Haswell @jritka @weatherchannel @BrookeBrighton @MaryJMays @weatherchannel @AdrianaMendez @FeliciaCombsTWC @AccuPovick pic.twitter.com/ymfGjmH6eO— EricCurtin (@EricWCurtin) July 29, 2021
Alliant Energy reported more than 20,000 customers lost power across southern and central Wisconsin. We Energies had more than 40,000 outages in the southeastern corner of the state, while more than 20,000 customers of Wisconsin Public Service lost power in central Wisconsin.
Cross Plains Police Chief Tony Ruesga said earlier Thursday that power was being restored after “pretty strong winds” swept through the area and knocked out electricity to about 900 customers.
At least a dozen trees were felled in Cross Plains, including some that were still blocking roads in the morning, Ruesga said.
The National Weather Service estimated wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Johnson Creek, and an observer reported a 68 mph gust in Lone Rock, about seven miles northwest of Spring Green.
“Plenty of other areas had damaging winds,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said. “There’s plenty of damage out there.”
But the storm also brought with it a cold front that should bring temperatures and humidity down by Friday, Gehring said.
Damage in the Madison area was light, with some trees down but no reports of major property damage, Dane County Sheriff's Sgt. Pat Schellenberger said.
Camping in the storm
Ahead of the storm Wednesday, dozens of campers who had pitched tents and parked RVs outside of the Alliant Energy Center for the CrossFit Games moved into the Coliseum for shelter.
Sean Bradley, a spectator of the games from Philadelphia, said event staff began to evacuate the campsite at around 5 p.m. Wednesday and instructed campers to take down their tents.
Event organizers provided cots on the main completion floor for campers who didn’t have mattresses, and once tornado sirens began to sound in the early morning organizers moved everyone into hallways for safety.
“We don’t mess with tornados," said Lucianne Burner, who came from Jonesboro, Arkansas with Cullen Ray to watch the games and were glad to decamp to the shelter. "We had some in our hometown, and we don’t mess with them anymore."
Jeff Bacon, an event volunteer assigned to help campers, said organizers had been following weather developments throughout Wednesday and had an emergency action plan in place.
“It was definitely the right call (to evacuate) this area for sure," he said. "You’ve got to err on the side of safety. Even one injury is too many."
Anna Melby, a CrossFit spectator from La Crosse who was camping with friends in Lake Farm County Park, said the weather wasn’t too intense in the beginning but around 12:45 a.m. she and her companion got into their car because the storm had been elevated to a tornado warning.
“Then the sirens went off, so we took shelter over at the WalMart underground parking until the warning was over,” she said. Hosts at the campsite visited campers ahead of the storm to make sure everyone had a safety plan, she said.