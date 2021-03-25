Oh snow: Wintry mix could bring some accumulation overnight for parts of southern Wisconsin

There’s a 60% chance for precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow before 2 a.m. then rain, snow and sleet between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., as the low falls to around 30, and east winds around 15 mph turning out of the north after midnight and gusting as high as 30 mph. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Friday should be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 51 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 50% Friday night after 1 a.m.; 80% Saturday, mainly before 1 p.m., possible totaling a quarter- to half-inch; 20% Saturday night before 1 a.m.; 20% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; and 20% Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 55, 50, 62, 63 and 50, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 37, 34, 32, 45 and 37.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few rain showers developing Thursday; rain Thursday evening to a possible mix at night, especially south and east, with some locales getting up to a half-inch of snow; scattered rain Saturday, ending by midnight; and possible scattered rain Tuesday, ending at night.