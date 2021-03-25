Oh snow: Wintry mix could bring some accumulation overnight for parts of southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could hit south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, bringing slippery conditions, according to forecasters.
Rain is expected to change to a wintry mix as early as 10 p.m., but more likely after midnight, with possible accumulations of around an inch of slushy, snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice, before the precipitation ends Friday morning, said Andy Boxell, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service.
The highest amounts are expected across southeastern Wisconsin, generally east of a line from Janesville to Watertown to Sheboygan, with a sharp gradient along the western edge of the precipitation, and the possibility that portions of south central Wisconsin, especially west of Madison, could see little to no precipitation, Boxell said.
The storm system is part of a weather rollercoaster that could see highs close to 80 on Monday in South Dakota before plunging back to the 40s on Tuesday, AccuWeather said.
Southern Wisconsin could see highs above 60 Monday and Tuesday, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the days before and after Monday and Tuesday.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 10% chance of rain after 5 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 47 and light and variable winds becoming northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 60% chance for precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow before 2 a.m. then rain, snow and sleet between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., as the low falls to around 30, and east winds around 15 mph turning out of the north after midnight and gusting as high as 30 mph. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
Friday should be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 51 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 50% Friday night after 1 a.m.; 80% Saturday, mainly before 1 p.m., possible totaling a quarter- to half-inch; 20% Saturday night before 1 a.m.; 20% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 55, 50, 62, 63 and 50, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 37, 34, 32, 45 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few rain showers developing Thursday; rain Thursday evening to a possible mix at night, especially south and east, with some locales getting up to a half-inch of snow; scattered rain Saturday, ending by midnight; and possible scattered rain Tuesday, ending at night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 46, 52, 50, 52, 62, 58 and 50, and overnight lows around 29, 36, 34, 37, 44 and 50.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 1:55 a.m., 8 degrees above normal and 23 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 24, set in 1939.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 43 at 11:59 p.m., 15 degrees above normal and 49 degrees above the record low of 6 below for March 24, set in 1888.
Officially, 0.1 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.2 inches, 0.38 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total rose to 3.33 inches, 0.93 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 24 is 2.28 inches in 2009.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 3.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 1.7 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 24 is 5.7 inches in 1937.
