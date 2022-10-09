 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

