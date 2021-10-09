Madison's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
