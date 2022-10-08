This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
