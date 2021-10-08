 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

