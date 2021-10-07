This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
