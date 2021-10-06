This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
