Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

