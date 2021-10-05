This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
