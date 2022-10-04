 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

