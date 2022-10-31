This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
We have just experienced a record-breaking streak of benign weather.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50…