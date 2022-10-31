Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.