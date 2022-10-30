 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

