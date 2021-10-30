 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

