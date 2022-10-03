This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
