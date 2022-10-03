 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

