Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.