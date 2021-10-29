 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics