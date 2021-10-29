Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A beautiful fall weekend is forecast for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
It will stay dry early next week, but highs will plunge into the 40s as the coldest weather of the season moves into southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Atmospheric rivers are organized flows of deep, moist air from the subtropics and tropics that bring many California locations much of their annual precipitation.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
After nice Halloween weekend, coldest weather of season will have southern Wisconsin shivering next week
It will be cold enough for snow next week for southern Wisconsin, but little precipitation is expected, according to forecasters.
