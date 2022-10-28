 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

