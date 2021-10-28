For the drive home in Madison: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A beautiful fall weekend is forecast for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
It will stay dry early next week, but highs will plunge into the 40s as the coldest weather of the season moves into southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Atmospheric rivers are organized flows of deep, moist air from the subtropics and tropics that bring many California locations much of their annual precipitation.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day.…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…