Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

