For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.