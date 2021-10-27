Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
A beautiful fall weekend is forecast for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
The first widespread frost of the season for southern Wisconsin is likely Friday night and more frost is possible through the weekend during the early morning hours, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
Atmospheric rivers are organized flows of deep, moist air from the subtropics and tropics that bring many California locations much of their annual precipitation.
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
