Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

