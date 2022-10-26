 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

