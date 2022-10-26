Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
