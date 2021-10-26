Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
