Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.