Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

