This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A final warm day for southern Wisconsin, chances for showers and storms in advance of much colder weather
The first frost of the season could be seen late this week and through the weekend, according to forecasters.
The first widespread frost of the season for southern Wisconsin is likely Friday night and more frost is possible through the weekend during the early morning hours, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
Atmospheric rivers are organized flows of deep, moist air from the subtropics and tropics that bring many California locations much of their annual precipitation.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24%…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day.…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.