Madison's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is toda…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.