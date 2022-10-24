Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.