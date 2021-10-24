Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
