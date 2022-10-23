For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
