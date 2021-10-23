 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trying to get California reservoirs to bounce back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics