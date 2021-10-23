Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
