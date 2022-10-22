This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
