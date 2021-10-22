 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

