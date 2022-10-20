 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

