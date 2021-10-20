Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
