Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

