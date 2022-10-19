 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

