Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low.…
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks l…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatur…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect …