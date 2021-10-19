 Skip to main content
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

