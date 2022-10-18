 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

