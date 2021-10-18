 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

