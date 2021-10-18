Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a stormy Monday, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet Tuesday, but could see more thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Rainy stretch over for southern Wisconsin, sunshine and comfortable temperatures on tap for next week
Highs should be mostly in the 60s with plenty of sunshine for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Postcard-worthy weather to start workweek for southern Wisconsin, rain, then cooler weather to follow
Southern Wisconsin will see sunshine and highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, before showers and thunderstorms at midweek usher in cooler weather, according to forecasters.
Q: How is the Artic Sea ice situation?
Sunshine returns Saturday, with a strong warming trend starting Sunday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. E…
Showers featuring a few thunderstorms will hit southern Wisconsin from late Wednesday morning into the evening, with an isolated strong storm possible, according to forecasters.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.