Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low.…
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks l…
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.