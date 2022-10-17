Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.