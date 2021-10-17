 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

